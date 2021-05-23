Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 61,337 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,337 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Despegar.com worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,241,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Despegar.com by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

DESP traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $13.11. 373,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.57.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

