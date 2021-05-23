Contrasting Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 3.80% 8.41% 3.91% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aptiv and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 2 3 16 0 2.67 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aptiv presently has a consensus target price of $135.89, suggesting a potential downside of 3.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aptiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aptiv has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptiv and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $13.07 billion 2.91 $1.80 billion $1.94 72.40 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptiv beats Garrett Motion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

