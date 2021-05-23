Contrasting Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

70.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 3 0 0 1.60

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.79%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential downside of 44.24%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 11.07% 6.67% 1.47% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 10.63% 10.59% 1.75%

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $237.71 million 3.25 -$40.44 million $1.09 12.84 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $389.99 million 4.29 -$36.28 million $1.58 10.50

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.