Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,435 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1,205.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Copart by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,208,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $2,121,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $127.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

