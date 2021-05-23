Cormark Increases Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target to C$13.75

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CLIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Alcanna alerts:

Shares of CLIQ stock opened at C$6.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.95. Alcanna has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$8.43. The company has a market cap of C$279.54 million and a PE ratio of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06.

About Alcanna

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.