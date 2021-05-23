Cormark Weighs in on Great Bear Resources Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Great Bear Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.61.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CVE GBR opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.12 million and a PE ratio of -79.62. Great Bear Resources has a one year low of C$10.35 and a one year high of C$19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.50.

In other Great Bear Resources news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total value of C$71,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,248,146. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $182,860.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

