COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $823,329.07

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $823,329.07 and $78,841.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.57 or 0.00826762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.79 or 0.07918027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00078448 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

