Cqs Us LLC Takes Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Cqs Us LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.07% of GW Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $23,082,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWPH remained flat at $$218.96 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.90. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $219.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.09.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

