Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $96.16 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.