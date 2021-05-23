Craig Hallum Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.47.

LITE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.16. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

