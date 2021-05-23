Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $785.60 Million

Analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $785.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $778.60 million to $792.60 million. Crane reported sales of $677.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,041,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 170,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

