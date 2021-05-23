Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.