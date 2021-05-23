CRH’s (CRH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut CRH to a hold rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CRH to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.03.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 130.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

