Critical Analysis: MultiPlan (MPLN) and The Competition

MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) is one of 201 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MultiPlan to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MultiPlan and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 3 0 2.75 MultiPlan Competitors 1143 5776 10788 319 2.57

MultiPlan currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.77%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.92%. Given MultiPlan’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan N/A -9.59% -3.59% MultiPlan Competitors -145.02% -11.13% 1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MultiPlan and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $937.76 million -$520.56 million -7.13 MultiPlan Competitors $2.93 billion $346.31 million -183.29

MultiPlan’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MultiPlan beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

