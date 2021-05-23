Critical Analysis: Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) vs. Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -81.06% -67.89% Krystal Biotech N/A -12.78% -12.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pluristem Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Krystal Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 152.56%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 6,205.17 -$29.15 million N/A N/A Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -38.36

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and acne scars; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx for other rare lung disease. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

