Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Cut by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 76,149 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

CROX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,798. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $109.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

