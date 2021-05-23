Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated at Longbow Research

Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.07.

CCK stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.26. 589,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Crown by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

