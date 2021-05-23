CryptoTask Price Reaches $0.38 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $510,648.87 and $123,704.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00059866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.00429367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00194214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003832 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.01 or 0.00838572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,621 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

