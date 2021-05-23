CSFB Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$125.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$122.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$124.08.

BMO stock opened at C$123.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$116.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.49. The company has a market cap of C$80.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$63.62 and a twelve month high of C$124.60.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

