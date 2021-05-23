Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $256.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.28. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.67 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

