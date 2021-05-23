CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $378,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $89.81. 8,361,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499,768. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.