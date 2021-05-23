CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4,266.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $89.81. 8,361,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

