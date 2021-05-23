Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Acquires New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.