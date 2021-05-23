Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

DD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.12. 2,536,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

