Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Buys Shares of 29,417 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MP stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $26.49. 2,719,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,267. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 120.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.69.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last three months.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

