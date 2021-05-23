Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 268,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 46,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. 6,478,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

