Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 204,130.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of XOP stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. 5,708,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $92.24.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

