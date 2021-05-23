Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Invests $61,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.