Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 11,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 9.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DraftKings by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 677,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 70.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 8.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,175,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838,396. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

