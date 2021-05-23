Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.13. 4,629,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

