Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Trims Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in JD.com were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 41.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,657,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,669. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

