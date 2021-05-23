D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 30,920 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $24,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock remained flat at $$138.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,160,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.68 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.