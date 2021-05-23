D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 32,183 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 59.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,268. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.50 and a 52-week high of $388.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.28 and a 200 day moving average of $354.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

