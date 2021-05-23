D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $93.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $93,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 85,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,301. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.