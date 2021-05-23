D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,982 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of Chubb worth $38,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.71. 2,578,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.90. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

