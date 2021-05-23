D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 27,692 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $59,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.72. 1,706,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,084. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

