D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 49,738 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,580. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

