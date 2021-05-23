DA Davidson Cuts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $158.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.72.

NYSE:DASH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. 3,250,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,877. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,576,870 shares of company stock worth $1,135,297,280.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 92.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,042,000 after buying an additional 185,942 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

