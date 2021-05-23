Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.64% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.81 ($99.78).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €75.53 ($88.86) on Friday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a 12 month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

