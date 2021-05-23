Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

BN stock opened at €60.53 ($71.21) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.67.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

