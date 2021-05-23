DAO Maker Trading Down 44.9% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00007451 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $90.26 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00418422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00186785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.00753682 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,626,838 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,838 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.