Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

DSKE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,249. Daseke has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

