David P. Tusa Sells 10,799 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 10,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $180,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,357.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 252,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $277.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.