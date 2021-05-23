Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,526,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

