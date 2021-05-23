Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. 85,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,301. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

