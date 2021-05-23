Davidson Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. 1,801,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,644. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29.

