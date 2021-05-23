Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,144,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,175,876. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

