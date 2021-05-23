Davidson Trust Co. Sells 151 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,689,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,039. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

