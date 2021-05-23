DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 71,168.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,753 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream accounts for about 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned 0.05% of DCP Midstream worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 508,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 449,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 3.57. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.