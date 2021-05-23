DECENT (DCT) Market Capitalization Reaches $546,979.85

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a total market cap of $546,979.85 and approximately $299.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00045171 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00243574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

